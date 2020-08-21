Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 580,814 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. 812,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

