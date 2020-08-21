Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 491,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

