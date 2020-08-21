Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 333,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 695,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 216,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.22. 2,284,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.