Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,408 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,107. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $185.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

