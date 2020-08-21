Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,192 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Also, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. 475,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

