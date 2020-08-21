Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,040 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,406. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

