Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,264 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,987,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

