Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,315 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,786,000.

IMOM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

