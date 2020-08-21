Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 59,218 Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,218 shares during the period. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 143.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.