Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,536 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Huntsman by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $7,797,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.24. 1,095,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays cut their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

