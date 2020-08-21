Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,728 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 22.0% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 566,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 328.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 173,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 132,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 703.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 355,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 310,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 7,457,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,663,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

