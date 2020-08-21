Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 968 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. 654,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

