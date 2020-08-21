Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.