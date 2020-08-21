Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,878. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $302.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.