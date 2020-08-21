Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,100 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 1,441,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFPZF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Canfor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

