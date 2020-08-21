Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE CUK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,728. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $8,044,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 236,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 123,343 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

