Caspian (CSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $138,079.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Caspian has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $138,079.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 96.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.49 or 0.05455180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

