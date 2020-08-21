CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBM Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

