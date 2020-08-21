CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SEB Equity Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

