Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 1.46. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.