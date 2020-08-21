Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAGDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,577. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

