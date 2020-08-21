Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,401 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 555,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

