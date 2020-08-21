Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 189,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

CVX traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.