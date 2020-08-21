Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 189,007 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 7,847,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,202,807. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.