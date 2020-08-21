CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the July 15th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,775. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.