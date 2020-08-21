China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of China State Construction International in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get China State Construction International alerts:

BSDGY remained flat at $$13.71 during trading hours on Friday.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for China State Construction International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China State Construction International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.