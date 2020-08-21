China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of China State Construction International in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BSDGY remained flat at $$13.71 during trading hours on Friday.

