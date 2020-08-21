Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.80. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

