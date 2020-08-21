Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

C traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,817,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203,682. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

