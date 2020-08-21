Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. 1,364,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,560. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

