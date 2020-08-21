City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 66,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. Analysts anticipate that City will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in City by 116.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 43.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

