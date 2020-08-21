CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 46,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,124. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

