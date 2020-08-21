Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

CCOI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 411,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

