CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $361,543.74

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $361,543.74 and $186.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002811 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 264.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

