Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $913,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 3,405,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $78.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

