Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

