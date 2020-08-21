Comparing Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) & CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heartland Express and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 2 1 3 0 2.17 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland Express currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Heartland Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Express and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $596.82 million 2.84 $72.97 million $0.89 23.42 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.37 $8.48 million $0.61 32.00

Heartland Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Heartland Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 10.23% 9.57% 7.12% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Summary

Heartland Express beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services. It primarily transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

