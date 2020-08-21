Compound (COMP) Price Tops $178.58 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $457.40 million and $74.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $178.58 or 0.01505062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

