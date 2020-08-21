Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Concho Resources makes up 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,783,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

