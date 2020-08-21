Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $957.67.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $18.50 on Friday, reaching $1,021.12. 1,282,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,398. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,673.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3,622.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.53. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.