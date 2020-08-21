Connable Office Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ecolab by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.85. 704,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.