Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 2,029,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,764. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $126.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

