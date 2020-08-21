Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.