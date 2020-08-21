Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Equinix by 9,842.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,751,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 316.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total transaction of $762,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,389. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $782.17. 501,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.53. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.