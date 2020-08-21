Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after buying an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after buying an additional 275,996 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,098. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

