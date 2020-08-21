Connable Office Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 29,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.99. 640,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,096. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

