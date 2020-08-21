Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 815,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,034. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.30.

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

