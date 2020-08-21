Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

