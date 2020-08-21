Contentos Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.82 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,032,000,203 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

