Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 2,013,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,057.0 days.

Shares of CTTAF traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. Continental has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

CTTAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

