Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

